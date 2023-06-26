Blackwater faces visiting French team as part of preseason training

BLACKWATER takes its preseason preparation to a higher level as it plays a visiting French team in a one-game friendly on June 27 at the Paco Arena.

The visitors will be represented by basketball playing sailors from the Aquitaine-class frigate Lorraine, which is currently on dock in Manila following a recent exercise with the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force.

See Troy carries fight as Blackwater outduels Phoenix in physical encounter

The event is part of the celebration of the 75-year relations between the Philippines and France.

Expected to attend the game are Her Excellency Michele Boccoz, ambassador of France to the country, and Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy.

The game also serves as part of the Bossing’s training and preparation for the coming PBA Season 48.

“We’re looking forward to facing them. We don’t know anything about them yet, so we’ll try to scout them. For sure we’ll give them a good fight,” said Blackwater deputy coach Joe Silva.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Laro pa rin yan. You need all the games and all the experience that you can get coming to the new season.”

The French team practiced at the Paco Arena on Sunday, and will have another one on Monday.

The Bossing on the other hand, pulled off a 92-90 thriller against Phoenix Fuel Masters in the PBA On Tour Sunday for their fourth win in eight outings.