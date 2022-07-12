Blackwater coach summoned for complaint on officiating in loss to SMB

COACH Ariel Vanguardia was summoned by the PBA Commissioner's Office to shed light on his statements regarding officiating during the Philippine Cup game between San Miguel and Blackwater two days ago.

Vanguardia met with Commissioner Willie Marcial late Monday and discussed the bone of contention that the Blackwater mentor raised regarding the huge free throw and foul discrepancies between the two teams.

During the Beermen's 110-107 overtime win on Sunday, the Bossing were only awarded 11 free throws compared to the 43 given to SMB.

A total of 33 fouls meanwhile, was called on Blackwater against only 18 for San Miguel.

Vanguardia showed up at the PBA office since his 'appearance is non-waivable.'

The Blackwater mentor refused to go into detail about the appearance other than say that he has the utmost respect for the Office of the Commissioner.

"It was a good talk," said Vanguardia.

During the summon, Vanguardia also submitted clips of sequences in which the Bossing thought the game officials missed calling a foul or that a foul shouldn't have been made.

The Commissioner's Office has yet to issue a statement on whether a fine will be imposed or not on Vanguardia.

