Blackwater bringing in new import Shawn Glover in bid to end record slump

BLACKWATER is set to bring in a new import in the hope of turning its campaign around in the 2021 PBA Governors Cup.

The Bossing are hoping to have Shawn Glover in time for their next game when the season-ending meet resumes starting January 5 next year.

Glover, 31, will be taking over the spot of Jaylen Bond.

Blackwater lost for the 24th straight game Wednesday after getting whipped by Alaska, 98-75, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Glover is coming over from a stint with KR Basket playing in Urvalsdelid Karla in Iceland.

“Open naman daw yung contract niya doon, so anytime he’s available to come over,” said Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia.

Glover is now in the process of seeking a working visa to play here.

“Hopefully, he’ll be able to come over by our next game next year,” added Vanguardia.

The Bossing will play their first game of 2022 on January 5 against Magnolia Hotshots.

Bond, who was held to just two points and five rebound in the loss to the Aces, will be asked to stay on as a possible back-up to Glover.

