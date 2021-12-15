Blackwater activates JayWash, Kelly Nabong in time for Meralco game

MIRED in a record 21-game losing streak, Blackwater can use all the help it can get.

It will get one by Thursday.

The Bossing have activated newly acquired veteran Jay Washington and big man Kelly Nabong in time for their first game before fans in close to two years against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The 40-year old Washington, acquired by the Bossing from TNT in the Carl Bryan Cruz trade, has been practicing with the team for the past three days.

On the other hand, Nabong, a free agent signed until the end of the season, missed the first two games of the conference as he recovers from offseason surgery that removed bone spurs in his feet.

Huge upgrade

The two big men mean a huge upgrade for the Blackwater frontline, which had to make do with new boys Barkley Ebona and Will McAloney in its first two games of the 2021 PBA Governors' Cup.

The Bossing lost both games, extending their record streak.

After activating the two, Blackwater management relegated Nino Canaleta to the unrestricted free agent list and Mike Ayonayon to the injured/ reserve list.

