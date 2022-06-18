Aaron Black sits out game after career night. Why?

ANTIPOLO – Meralco badly missed the services of guard Aaron Black as the Bolts suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

The young Black sprained his left wrist the last time and sat out the game against TNT Tropang Giga at the Ynares Center which the team lost, 78-71.

The injury to his shooting hand was obviously a letdown for the guard out of Ateneo, who just a few nights ago equaled his PBA career-high of 25 points in the team’s 90-74 victory over Converge.

It was actually during the game against the FiberXers that Black hurt his wrist.

“Naitukod ko siya during the game. And I thought it was nothing because I was still able to play it,” recalled the son of Meralco coach Norman Black.

It was the following day that he eventually felt some pain in his hand.

Aaron Black goes 9 for 14 against Converge but sits out the next game. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

“Hindi ko na siya mai-galaw,” said Black. “May pain na siya.”

But the injury isn’t serious and won’t keep Black out of action for a long time.

The third year guard expects to suit up in Meralco’s next game against NorthPort on Thursday.

