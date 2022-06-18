Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Aaron Black sits out game after career night. Why?

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Meralco absorbed its first loss after two wins as Aaron Black sits out.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – Meralco badly missed the services of guard Aaron Black as the Bolts suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

    The young Black sprained his left wrist the last time and sat out the game against TNT Tropang Giga at the Ynares Center which the team lost, 78-71.

    See RR Pogoy steady in endgame as TNT rallies to beat Meralco

    The injury to his shooting hand was obviously a letdown for the guard out of Ateneo, who just a few nights ago equaled his PBA career-high of 25 points in the team’s 90-74 victory over Converge.

    It was actually during the game against the FiberXers that Black hurt his wrist.

    “Naitukod ko siya during the game. And I thought it was nothing because I was still able to play it,” recalled the son of Meralco coach Norman Black.

    It was the following day that he eventually felt some pain in his hand.

    Aaron Black Meralco vs ConvergeAaron Black goes 9 for 14 against Converge but sits out the next game.

    “Hindi ko na siya mai-galaw,” said Black. “May pain na siya.”

    But the injury isn’t serious and won’t keep Black out of action for a long time.

    The third year guard expects to suit up in Meralco’s next game against NorthPort on Thursday.

