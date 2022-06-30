Black to leave skidding Meralco to visit sick mother in US

AS if the tough loss against Blackwater wasn’t enough, Meralco won’t be having coach Norman Black around in its coming games in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Norman Black to go on emergency leave

The multi-titled mentor is leaving for the US on Friday to be with his sick mother and is uncertain when he’ll be returning back.

And on the eve of his departure, the Bolts just lost a tough lone against the surprising Blackwater Bossing, 90-89, behind the game-winner of former Meralco player Baser Amer.

“My mother is hospitalized in the States and I’m leaving tomorrow (Friday) morning because it’s an emergency. And I don’t know when I’m coming back,” said Black while on his way out of the Smart Araneta Coliseum Thursday night.

In his absence, lead deputy Ronnie Magsanoc will handle the team that currently sports an even 3-3 record but has lost its last two games.

Continue reading below ↓

Black visited his 85-year-old mother during the off season and said she was fine back then.

“But something happened a few days ago, and right now she’s in critical condition at the hospital. So I really have to take off tomorrow morning,” added the Meralco coach.

Black is leaving with a lot of concern for the Bolts, who will be meeting Rain or Shine, Barangay Ginebra, and San Miguel in a two-week span.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Whenever you lose, it’s always a big concern because you’re going down the standings,” said Black. “We really have to pick things up moving forward.”

Despite the heartbreaker against Blackwater, Black is proud of how his team fought back against the Bossing, who led by as many as 11 in the third quarter and dominated the game in the second half.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Bolts actually regained the lead in the final six seconds, 89-88, on a pull up jumper by Chris Newsome, before Amer answered back with his game-winning bank shot going home.

Continue reading below ↓

“Our guys fought hard tonight. They had a chance to win the game. They (Bossing) basically won the game on a last-second shot, so you have to give them credit, too,” said Black.

“It’s not like our guys didn’t come out to play hard. Not all of my guys played well, but they did play hard. And they had a chance to win. So it really happens like this sometimes.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.