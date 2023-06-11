Mac Belo says he never lost belief in himself during long layoff

ANTIPOLO CITY – Even during the time he took a long break from basketball, Mac Belo said never being able to play in the PBA again didn't cross his mind.

Belo knows he belongs in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“Hindi naman,” said Belo when asked if he ever thought his PBA career was over after a long layoff at Meralco that saw him miss the entire Governors’ Cup last season.

“Alam ko naman siyempre as a player, alam ko sa sarili ko na kaya ko pang maglaro,” he added. “Nagpahinga lang naman ako. Taking a break lang. Tagal ko ring di naglaro. Na-miss kong maglaro. Pero yung kumpiyansa di naman nawala.”

Belo is slowly regaining that confidence after being signed by Rain or Shine in the off-season following a trade with Meralco for fellow big Norbert Torres.

On Sunday, the former UAAP MVP out of Far Eastern University was inserted by coach Yeng Guiao in the Elasto Painters’ starting unit against the Terrafirma Dyip, and Belo responded by finishing with 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting, while adding four rebounds.

The 30-year-old Belo this early, already expressed gratitude to the entire Rain or Shine family for taking a gamble on him.

“Thankful ako sa Rain or Shine kasi very patient sila (sa akin),” he said. “Very thankful din (kay coach Yeng), and blessed kasi we know naman coach Yeng. OK mag-develop ng players, so work hard lang at kailangan sumunod lagi sa kanya. As a player, yung naman ang gusto natin.”

Belo also mentioned there were several teams previously interested in him, but was grateful he landed at Rain or Shine.