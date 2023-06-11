Rain or Shine goes 4-0 in PBA on Tour after rout of Terrafirma

ÀNTIPOLO CITY - Rain or Shine extended it's perfect record in the PBA On Tour, scoring a wire-to-wire win over Terrafirma, 121-95, on Sunday at the Ynares Arena.

Andre Caracut spearheaded the Elasto Painters" fast start, scoring 12 points in the first half when the team began to pull away.

Rey Nambatac, who had a team-high 21, then sustained the run in the second half when Rain or Shine led by as many as 28 points.

The Elasto Painters improved to 4-0 in the preseason, while the Dyip fell to 1-3.

Coach Yeng Guiao however, downplayed the unbeaten mark of his team.

"We don't really put too much importance doon sa record namin. Ang importante sa amin ay nakakapag-laro kami to gain experience, to learn, to validate ourselves in gaining more confidence," said Guiao.

"Yun lang naman. Yung resulta kasi, it's not an accurate measurement kung gaano kalalakas yung mga teams ngayon."

Gian Mamuyac had 16 points, Caracut and Shaun Ildefonso each had 14, while Mac Belo added 13 as he started for the first time for the Elasto Painters.

Rain or Shine played minus veterans Beau Belga and Mark Borboran, along with Jhonard Clarito, but was never in trouble against a Dyip side which never tasted the lead the entire game.

Juami Tiongson paced Terrafirma with 25 points, while Gelo Alolino finished with 13.

But the Dyip couldn't replicate the same game they had in beating TNT, 104-92, for their first win in the On Tour.

The scores

Rain or Shine (121) - Nambatac 21, Mamuyac 16, Caracut 14, Ildefonso 14, Belo 13, Asistio 11, Santillan 10, Demusis 9, Ponferada 9, Norwood 4.

Terrafirma (95) - Tiongson 25, Alolino 13, Ramos 12, Camson 11, Daquioag 10, De Liano 8, Go 7, Cahilig 2, Alanes 2, Taladua 2, Grospe 2.

Quarterscores: 29-24; 65-47; 85-69; 121-95.