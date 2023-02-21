Belga eyes third straight Obstacle title, Malonzo heads field in dunk contest

BEAU Belga will be back to defend his title, while new three-point and slam dunk champions are expected to be crowned in the PBA All-Star weekend in Passi City, Iloilo.

The veteran center of Rain or Shine stakes on the line his Obstacle Challenge crown in the season-ending showcase against a stacked group of fellow big men led by six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel and top rookie pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser of NLEX.

Also out to foil Belga’s bid for a third straight crown are Christian Standhardinger (Barangay Ginebra), James Laput (Magnolia), Raymond Almazan (Meralco), Dave Marcelo (TNT), Joseph Gabayni (Terrafirma), Ato Ular (Blackwater), Larry Muyang (Phoenix), and rookie Justin Arana (Converge).

Belga won the obstacle challenge in 2018 in Batangas and a year later in in Calasiao, Pangasinan.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

It will be a different story in both the Three-Point shootout and the slam dunk contest.

Retired guard Peter June Simon won’t be around for a shot at a second straight three-point title, and so is five-time slam dunk king Rey Guevarra.

Looking to wrest the long distance shootout title are the likes of Paul Lee (Magnolia), Marcio Lassiter (San Miguel), Roger Pogoy (TNT), Tyler Tio (Phoenix), Baser Amer (Blackwater), LA Tenorio (Barangay Ginebra), Arvin Tolentino (NorthPort), Aaron Black (Meralco), Gian Mamuyac (Rain or Shine), Jerrick Balanza (Converge), Juami Tiongson (Terrafirma), and Kevin Alas (NLEX).

Meanwhile, it’s going to be a thrilling competition in the slam dunk contest as Jamie Malonzo (Barangay Ginebra) goes up against Tyrus Hill (Blackwater), David Murrell (Converge), and Chris Lalata (Phoenix).

The All-Star weekend is set March 9 to 12 as it makes a return after a three year absence.