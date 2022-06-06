Belga refused to be on wrong end of Converge history: ‘Ilalagay sa libro yun’

BEAU Belga’s motivation heading to Rain or Shine’s opening-day game against Converge was plain and simple.

Beau Belga on motivation vs Converge

Let other teams lose to the PBA’s newest kid on the block, but please, oh please, not the Elasto Painters.

On the eve of the league’s Season 47 opener, Belga reminded his teammates not to become the first to be beaten by the FiberXers as they made their debut Sunday in Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“Sinabi ko lang sa kanila ayokong mailagay sa history ng Converge na unang panalo tayo. Kasi sabi ko panghabambuhay yun, ilalagay sa libro yun na ang unang panalo ng Converge sa PBA tayo ang kalaban,” said the 14-year veteran.

“Sabi ko hayaan niyo na yung iba. Ayaw ko lang na kami.”

The 35-year-old Belga personally led Rain or Shine’s resolve by draining a clutch go-ahead three-pointer with 13.4 seconds left, leading the team to a 79-77 comeback win against Converge to open its Philippine Cup campaign on a high note at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Belga drained the huge trey just moments after Jeron Teng put Converge back on top, 77-75, by scoring on a lefty lay-up with 23 seconds to play.

The Elasto Painters were supposed to go to guard Rey Nambatac, but with the FiberXers anticipating the play, the Letran alum instead played decoy for Belga to hit the shot.

“Nagkaroon ng tsansa to take the shot. And wala ka ng ibang magagawa doon kundi itira mo na. Kumpiyansa na lang ang nagdala doon,” said Belga.

The Rain or Shine big man scored on a stepped back trey after rookie Jeo Ambohot bit off his fake shot.

Belga admitted getting surprised by Ambohot’s move.

“Nagulat ako sa kanya. Nagulat ako yung shot fake ko, tumalon siya,” he said of the moment.

“Hindi rin ako naka-ano kasi umikot (siya). So pag-step back ko, sabi ko hindi na aabot ito. It’s either ititira ko ito, shoot or miss lang ito. Napa-practice din naman araw-araw, ganun din naman ang mga tinitira ko sa practice. So it’s either panalo or talo lang ito. Yun lang ang nasa utak ko.”

Belga finished with 17 points, a rebound, and three assists in the win.

The three-pointer was his only basket in the fourth quarter, although he finished 50 percent from beyond the arc by making 4-of-8 of his shots.

