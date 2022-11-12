Terrafirma has now missed the playoffs in 14 straight conferences

ANTIPOLO – Terrafirma extended its losing streak and playoff absence in the PBA after blowing a big lead against NorthPort, 91-85, in Saturday’s Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

The Dyip bowed out of the playoff race after their ninth straight defeat this conference. In all, the team is now 0-25 in the last nine months and on track to surpass the all-time record of 29 currently owned by Blackwater.

At the same time, the franchise will miss the playoffs for the 14th straight conference since its first and only quarterfinals appearance during the 2016 Governors Cup when Chris Gavina was still at the helm of the team.

The last nine playoff absences, incidentally, came under the term of current coach Johnedel Cardel.

The Dyip have no one to blame but themselves following the loss to NorthPort.

They led by as many as 44-29 late in the second quarter, and were still ahead, 81-80, with 4:26 left when the Batang Pier went on a finishing 11-4 kick to deny the franchise of victory.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio however, knows the win will eventually come for the Dyip.

“Players din ang mga yan. Marunong din mag-basketball ang mga yan. May pride din yan. May mga pangalan din ang mga players na yan,” Jarencio said. “I commend Terrafirma for playing hard. For sure makukuha rin nila 'yung panalo.”

Watch Now

The only question is when.