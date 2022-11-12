NorthPort's late fightback prevents Terrafirma from ending long slump

NORTHPORT saved itself from a humiliating defeat, storming back from a 15-point deficit to deny Terrafirma, 91-85, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Arvin Tolentino scored a career-high 31 points as the Batang Pier got back to .500 at 5-5 (win-loss) and avoided an embarrassing loss at the hands of the Dyip, who have gone 0-9 this conference and without a win in 25 straight games.

Terrafirma looked on the verge of breaking that slump when it opened a 44-29 lead.

