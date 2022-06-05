Scottie Thompson caps dream season with PBA MVP award

SCOTTIE Thompson claimed the Most Valuable Player (MVP) trophy of the 46th season of the PBA, distinguishing himself as the first self-proclaimed role player to win the league's highest individual honor.

Thompson bested Mikey Williams of TNT, Calvin Abueva of Magnolia, and Robert Bolick of NorthPort to to add the MVP accolade to the Best Player of the Conference and Finals MVP awards he won during the Governors’ Cup.

Continue reading below ↓

The 28-year-old Thompson also became the first Ginebra player to win the MVP award since the recently-retired Mark Caguioa in 2012.

“Sobrang speechless. Hindi ako makapaniwala na early stage ng career ko,” said Thompson, who is entering his seventh year in the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The former Perpetual Help standout topped the players, media, and PBA voting for a total of 2,836 points, with Williams finishing at second with 1,332.

Bolick, the stats leader among the candidates, placed third with 1,295 followed by Abueva, at fourth with 1,066.

Williams, as expected, bagged the Rookie of the Year but fell short of becoming the second rookie MVP in the history of the league since Benjie Paras in 1989.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Thompson was joined in the Mythical First Team by Williams, Abueva, June Mar Fajardo of San Miguel, and Arwind Santos of NorthPort.

Bolick, CJ Perez of San Miguel, Christian Standhardinger of Barangay Ginebra, Matthew Wright of Phoenix Super LPG, and Ian Sangalang of Magnolia make up the Mythical Second Team.

Continue reading below ↓

Juami Tiongson of Terrafirma bagged the Most Improved Player award, as Kevin Alas of NLEX secured the Samboy Lim Sportsmanship Award.

Santos also took a spot in the All-Defensive Team where he was joined by fellow 40-year-old Kelly Williams of TNT, Cliff Hodge of Meralco, Jio Jalalon of Magnolia, and Chris Ross of San Miguel.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.