Bay Area players not in the running for PBA individual awards

PLAYERS of guest team Bay Area Dragons are not eligible for the individual awards of the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

That has been the understanding prior to the mid-season conference, with the Dragons only qualified to compete for the championship.

Under the arrangement, only the 12 regular ballclubs are the ones qualified for the Best Player of the Conference award.

Myles Powell, who has been doing the most damage for the Dragons in their first two games so far, is not in the running for the Best Import award neither, especially with him and 6-foot-10 Andrew Nicholson alternating as reinforcement of the team as per the arrangement granted by the league to the guest ballclub.

Nicholson will be coming in to replace Powell as Dragons import on their fifth game in the PBA.

But on their ninth outing, the team will have to make a choice between Powell and Nicholson on who they have to retain from the tailend of the eliminations onwards.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Historically, guest teams in the past which competed in the league were not also considered for the individual awards.

In the 1985 season, the national team carrying the colors of Northern Consolidated Corp. saw action in all three conferences and even went on to win the season-ending Reinforced Conference with a 4-0 sweep of Manila Beer in the finals.

Watch Now

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

No one among members of the NCC, notably Allan Caidic, Samboy Lim, Alfie Almario, Hector Calma, and naturalized players Dennis Still and Jeff Moore received individual honors.

Back in the 2011 Commissioner’s Cup, Smart Gilas also saw action as a guest team and was a contender for the title, but no one among national players such as Marcus Douthit, Marcio Lassiter, Chris Lutz, Mark Barroca, JVee Casio, Chris Tiu and the rest, were considered for individual awards.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.