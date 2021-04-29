Batangas eyed to host PBA teams training as NCR-Plus still under lockdown

THE PBA is now considering Batangas City as a possible site where the teams can resume practices in preparation for the 2021 season.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said he will speak with local government officials about the possibility of Batangas hosting the teams' training while the National Capital Region and neighboring provinces still under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

Batangas is under general community quarantine (GCQ), wherein more flexible guidelines allow practices by professional teams.

GCQ areas, however, only allows practice sessions in small groups.

The move comes on the heels of the directive of the national government not to allow the pro league's season to open until COVID-19 cases in the country, which peaked to over 12,000 cases this month, go down significantly.

Malacanang didn't give a specific ideal number on the number of cases, Marcial said.

“Pupunta ako sa Batangas by Saturday, baka makasama si Gov. Alfrancis (Chua). Magkikita kami ni Congressman at ni Mayora (Beverley) Dimacuha doon at kakausapin na namin. Kakausapin din namin ang gym. May tatlong wooden court doon. Baka puwedeng magpractice ‘yung mga teams, depende sa oras,” said Marcial.

Marcial said the suggestion was raised by Barangay Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua and the Gin Kings due to the proximity of Batangas City to Metro Manila, which can be travelled via South Luzon Expressway and STAR Tollway.

Chua hopes that the practices in Batangas will allow the teams to at least start from somewhere after the league’s activities were postponed due to the rising cases of COVID-19 as of late.

“In Batangas, they have three wooden courts. Kung pinayagan nila tayo mag-ensayo doon ng whole practice, the whole 12 teams, puwedeng sa team paikutin natin alternate. Kapag ginamit natin ‘yung SLEX, ang lapit na ng Batangas. Sobrang lapit na lang. Practice tapos uwian na. It depends kung papayagan. At least makapag-start na,” said Chua.

“Ang sabi ko lang sa kanila, ‘yung mga gusto nang mag-practice sa puwede nang mag-ensayo, ‘yung protocol lang ang sundin natin. Imbis na makabuti sa team nila, baka makasama sa buong PBA kasi kapag may nag-positive at hindi nila sinunod ang protocol, baka lalong magka-loko loko,” Chua added.

