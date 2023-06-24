Basketball serves as Paul Lee comfort zone after grandpa’s death

INSTEAD of wallowing in sorrow, Paul Lee opted to spent time in a refuge he considers his comfort zone.

Lee went on and played in Magnolia’s PBA On Tour game against NorthPort on Friday night despite the death of his beloved grandfather earlier.

See Magnolia Hotshots make it six straight wins in PBA on Tour

The veteran shooting guard learned about the death of his grandfather Teodoro, who he fondly refers to as ‘tatay,’ late Thursday afternoon from Riverside, California.

Although hurting inside, Lee found solace on the basketball court and playing with his teammates.

“Yung basketball court, happy place ko yan, e. So as a player isa yan sa nagpapasaya sa akin,” said the 34-year-old from Tondo.

PHOTO: Paul Lee

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Lee was still able to hook up with his grandfather during the last holiday season when he went to the US to visit his family.

“Akala ko nung unang bisita ko baka yun na yun, kasi sinugod siya sa hospital,” recalled Lee. “Pero inabutan ko pa siya kasi gumanda pa yung situation niya. Nakapaglakad-lakad pa kami sa labas together and nasamahan ko pa siya.”

It turned out that was the last time he’ll be seeing his lolo, who migrated to the US when Lee was only nine years old.

The elder Lee was already in a bad state the past couple of days, according to the Magnolia guard, who was updated about his grandfather’s condition shortly after the Hotshots’ practice on Thursday.

A few hours after a call came bearing the bad news.

“Mabilis masyado. Pag gising ko ng hapon, dun ko nan a-receive yung tawag ng lola ko,” a teary-eyed Lee said.

Watch Now

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Although in a state of morning, Lee played on and helped the Hotshots stretch their unbeaten streak to six in the preseason following a 125-89 rout of the Batang Pier.

“I’m a professional basketball player. At the end of the day, I have a job na kailangan kong gampanan,” he stressed. “And after ng game, kung anuman yung dini-deal ko outside of basketball, doon ko na lang siya poproblemahin.”

Lee finished the game with eight points, two rebounds, and four assists.