Baser Amer contract at Blackwater extended despite struggles

BLACKWATER gave Baser Amer a contract extension as a sign of confidence in the young point guard despite his struggles in his first season with the franchise.

Team owner Dioceldo Sy confirmed the extension given to the 28-year-old, Davao-born playmaker who was acquired by the Bossing along with Bryan Faundo in an offseason trade with Meralco for big man Mac Belo.

“Yes, and I am looking forward to a way better team (next conference),” said Sy in a short message.

Amer's contract was one of the matters discussed by management when it met incoming interim coach Ariel Vanguardia on Tuesday.

Vanguardia will be conducting an exit interview on Friday with the team, which has several players with expiring contracts.

'Baser yet to move on'

Players with expiring contracts are automatically extended until December by their respective mother ballclubs, unless teams have no plan to re-sign them. In such a case, the players become outright free agents.

The 48-year-old Vanguardia, who replaced Nash Racela as Blackwater coach, intends to lay his cards on the table when he sits down with Amer, who was just a mere shadow of his old self during the Philippine Cup.

There were talks that Amer has yet to move on after being stunned by the trade to the Bossing following a five-year stay with the Meralco franchise that selected him in the first round of the 2015 draft.

The four-time NCAA champion from San Beda reportedly developed a strong bond with Meralco deputy coach Ronnie Magsanoc, with whom he also played under during his stint with the Red Lions.

“Hindi pa raw sanay na Blackwater ang uniform niya,” said a source privy to Amer’s situation but refused to be identified.

A groin injury kept Amer from playing in Blackwater’s final two outings in a conference where the franchise set a new PBA record for most consecutive games lost at 19.

