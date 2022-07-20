Ebona accepts blame for blown shot late in Blackwater loss

BARKLEY Ebona accepted the blame for missing the shot from point-blank range that resulted in Blackwater losing an all-important game against Converge on Wednesday in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Down by two points, Blackwater had a chance to send the game into overtime against Converge but Ebona blew an open shot that enabled the FiberXers to escape with a 92-90 win over the losing.

The Bossing lost a fourth sraight game owing to the miss, but Ebona offered no excuses.

“Open shot pero nag-miss talaga. Masyado ko kasi siguro binaby ‘yung tira ko. Nagmintis, walang magagawa,” said Ebona.

Ebona said he should have attacked the basket more aggressively as he also expected a foul on the play.

“Ako din nagulat. Nagulat ako siguro dahil sobrang open ko. Parang natamaan din ako, akala ko tatawagan. Mali ako. Dying seconds, dapat let-go na. Dapat finish strong ko, go hard ako sa ring, pero wala talaga,” said Ebona.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Even Converge coach Jeff Cariaso was surprised that Ebona missed the shot.

“Really relieved. I think he only misses that once out of the next 1,000 attempts from the same spot. It’s just one of those things were it just came off a little bit hard,” said Cariaso of Ebona, his former player at Alaska.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Ebona said he wasn’t blamed by the team for the miss, as Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia said there was an opportunity for the Bossing to put the game away much earlier as they held a nine-point lead and a 70-63 advantage heading into the final quarter.

“Open talaga. Kita ko ‘yung ring. Nag-miss lang talaga. Actually, hindi naman nila ako sinisi na hindi ko na-shoot kasi may mga chances na dapat manalo na kami, hindi namin natapos ng maayos ‘yung game. Unfortunately, may open shots pa pero hindi pa rin pumasok. Hindi para sa amin,” said Ebona.

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

With the loss, Blackwater's record slipped to 5-5. Ebona had hoped the team would have a full squad for the game with rookie Ato Ular missing the contest.

“Apat na sunod na talo na kami. Focus lang kami na mag-bounce back against Magnolia. Hopefully, makuha namin ‘yung rhythm namin, ‘yung flow ng offense namin, ‘yung defense namin.”

“Sana makumpleto rin kami. May mga importanteng player na hindi naglaro. Hopefully, next game, kumpleto kaming lahat at mabalik ‘yung rhythm ng offense at defense namin,” said Ebona.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.