Rookie Arana rises to occasion as Converge escapes Blackwater

JUSTIN Arana scored the final four points of the game as Converge escaped with a 92-90 win over Blackwater to strengthen its quarterfinal bid in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Arana knocked down the short stab with 8.4 seconds left for the marginal basket before Converge got a lucky break after Barkley Ebona missed the potential game-tying basket to get the win.

The victory enabled Converge to finish the eliminations with a 5-6 win-loss record, and now wait for the result of the Rain or Shine-Magnolia match in the second day to determine whether they make it to the quarterfinals outright.

“We’ve been lucky and sometimes, it’s good to be lucky I guess,” said Converge coach Jeff Cariaso.

Aside from the go-ahead shot, Arana made the big plays in the game as he tied the game at 90, while also pulling off a defensive play by rejecting a lay-up by JVee Casio.

Maverick Ahanmisi topscored for Converge with 18 points, while adding four rebounds and seven assists. Arana had 13 points and five rebounds for the FiberXers.

It was another disappointing result for Blackwater, which extended its losing skid to four games to fall to 5-5. It entered the fourth with a 70-63 lead.

“We made it clear what we are playing for and that’s was to give us a higher chance to make the playoffs, it being our first conference. That motivated us even more,” said Cariaso.

Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser had 20 points and 12 rebounds, while Casio had 16 points including a three-point play that gave Blackwater a 90-88 only to falter in the end.

The scores:

Converge 92 – Ahanmisi 18, Arana 13, Tratter 10, Stockton 9, Ilagan 8, Bulanadi 8, DiGregorio 7, Hill 6, Murrell 4, Tolomia 4, Tolomia 4, Adamos 2, Racal 2, Ambohot 1, Browne 0.

Blackwater 90 – Ganuelas-Rosser 20, Casio 16, Amer 14, Suerte 12, Sena 9, Ebona 6, Melton 4, Taha 4, McCarthy 3, Publico 2, Dyke 0, Escoto 0, Ayonayon 0.

Quarters: 28-23; 46-47; 63-70; 92-90.

