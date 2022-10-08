Beleaguered Phoenix keeps focus to grab first win, spoil Lim's NLEX debut

PHOENIX Super LPG drew big games from rookie Tyler Tio and Javee Mocon to finally nail its first win after defeating NLEX, 111-97, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Philsports Arena.

Tio had a career-high 26 points and seven assists, while Mocon made 23 points and nine rebounds as the Fuel Masters registered their first win in four outings, while handing the Road Warriors their first defeat after three games in the debut match of head coach Frankie Lim.

Phoenix won amidst uncertainty on the PBA franchise following a notice of garnishment issued by the courts recently on the company’s bank accounts and bond on the league over an alleged unpaid debt.

Kaleb Wesson also had 22 points, 21 rebounds, and seven assists for Phoenix, who scored along with Tio and Mocon during a 9-0 run that broke an 87-87 tie.

A Tio assist that led to a slam by Wesson with 53.7 seconds remaining put Phoenix ahead, 108-97, put an exclamation point to the win.

“We just tried to keep on playing. A lot of times during that game that we kinda felt like it’s going to slip to our hands but we kept our composure,” said Phoenix coach Topex Robinson.

RJ Jazul and Encho Serrano had 17 points respectively for Phoenix.

Earl Clark had a game-high 36 points, 20 rebounds, and eight assists, and Don Trollano added 18 for NLEX.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 111 – Tio 26, Mocon 23, Wesson 22, Jazul 17, Serrano 17, Pascual 4, Camacho 2, Muyang 0, Lojera 0, Rios 0, Garcia 0, Adamos 0.

NLEX 97 – Clark 36, Trollano 18, Alas 16, Ganuelas-Rosser 12, Nieto 11, Chua 2, Celda 2, Miranda 0, Varilla 0.

Quarters: 26-30; 53-55; 81-77; 111-97.

