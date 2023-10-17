Ginebra seeks replacement import as Brownlee faces doping ban

BARANGAY Ginebra is now looking for a replacement import in anticipation of a possible sanction to be imposed against Justin Brownlee for his positive doping test during the Asian Games.

Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua made the confirmation.

The Commissioner's Cup allows imports up to 6 feet and 9 inches in height.

The conference opens on Nov. 5, with the Gin Kings set for their first game on Nov. 17 against Converge.

“The way I work, it’s always advanced,” said Chua during Tuesday’s press conference at the Diamond Hotel. “Just in case.”

Brownlee’s stint in the coming season hangs in the balance after he failed a doping following the 19th Asian Games men’s basketball final where Gilas Pilipinas beat Jordan.

The Ginebra import is facing a two-year suspension but his sanction can still be reduced to one month, based on the rules of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

Brownlee has been Ginebra’s import since 2016 when he replaced Paul Harris in the Governors’ Cup. He has won six titles in the league.

He has been reinforcing the Gin Kings for seven straight import-laden conferences.

Chua didn’t reveal the names of the players being considered.

“Hindi namin alam eh. Lahat kami nakalutang. We are blinded. We are just going to wait. As of now, naghahanap kami ng replacement just in case,” said Chua.

“We are just going to wait. Kapag ibagsak sa amin ‘yung bomba, mawawalan kami ng import,” said Chua.

