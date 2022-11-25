Does Ginebra still have a shot at twice-to-beat advantage?

BARANGAY Ginebra’s bid for a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarterfinals was dealt with a major blow after their overtime loss to NLEX on Friday.

The Gin Kings saw a five-game winning streak come to an end after bowing to the Road Warriors, 120-117, despite holding the lead briefly in the fourth and overtime periods.

Ginebra looked poised for a win after Justin Brownlee made a no-look, left-handed shot for a three-point play that put the Kings ahead, 113-111, capping a 10-3 blast.

But NLEX didn’t lose composure as Earl Clark hit a clutch 17-footer to send the game to extra time, where the Road Warriors eventually took the victory.

With the bitter defeat, Ginebra dropped to 7-3 to slipped down to fourth place, its chances of getting a twice-to-beat spot no longer entirely in its hands.

Ginebra missed the chance to take the No. 1 spot that would have happened with a sweep of its remaining games.

The Kings though can still take the twice-to-beat in the event they end up in a tie with Magnolia for second place. Ginebra will clinch the No. 2 spot due to a winner-over-the-other rule after it defeated Magnolia last October 23, 103-97.

The Hotshots though have the upper hand to get the incentive, as a sweep of their two remaining assignments will enable them to grab the twice-to-beat.