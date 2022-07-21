Gavina, Rain or Shine facing 'difficult questions' after early exit

DESPITE falling short, Rain or Shine coach Chris Gavina was proud of how team the fought and kept itself in contention for a place in the quarterfinals of the PBA Philippine Cup until the bitter end.

The Elasto Painters lost to Magnolia, 118-87, at the end of an up-and-down conference that culminated with a 4-7 win-loss record and an early vacation.

Rain or Shine won its first game of the season, but lost six straight after that. The Elasto Painters then put together a three-game winning streak to rejuvenate their playoff hopes only to bow to Magnolia on Wednesday.

Gavina admitted players going into the health protocols didn’t help in their late bid to make it to the quarterfinals. Rey Nambatac, Beau Belga, Gabe Norwood, Mike Nieto, Mark Borboran, and Jewel Ponferada were among the players who entered the protocols over the past two games, with Norwood missing all the matches.

“I can’t be more proud of how the guys competed in the last four games. Being able to win three out of four and then dealing with health and safety protocols of six of our top vets from the Terrafirma game to this game. Our young guys had that moment of truth of learning through the fire,” said Gavina.

But Gavina admitted learning on the fly had limitations and that was seen in the Magnolia match.

“It’s hard to learn through the fire against a team like Magnolia, who is on a five-game winning streak and an extremely well-oiled machine over there. A lot of positives though in regards to what we have in store,” said Gavina.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Gavina admitted there will be decisions to be made as far as improving the team is concerned.

“A lot of difficult question will be needed to be answered in regards to our roster, what we need, what do we have to adjust including with myself, how we run things tactical as well as technique. We will be back to the drawing board and hold everybody accountable, assess all the things that need to be addressed and move forward,” said Gavina.

“I can’t say right now but let’s say that there is always room for improvement. Could be roster changes, could be just simple details and how we execute certain things. That question, we need to address as a team, as a staff, upper management, and ownership,” Gavina added.

