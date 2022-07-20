Magnolia ends Rain or Shine playoff hopes with emphatic victory

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados ended Rain or Shine's playoff hopes with a 118-87 win on Wednesday night in the PBA Philippine Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Jio Jalalon had a triple-double in the victory, finishing with 16 points, 11 rebounds, and 12 assists in a game where Magnolia led by as many as 31 points.

The Hotshots extended their win run to six games and improved to a 7-3 win-loss record, tying Barangay Ginebra for third spot in the standings.

Their three-game win streak snapped, the Elasto Painters bowed out with a 4-7 slate, enabling Converge, Blackwater and NLEX to secure playoff spots.

The absence of prolific scorer Rey Nambatac, Gabe Norwood, Jewel Ponferada, and Mark Borboran also hurt the team’s chances against the hottest team in the league.

With the result, Rain or Shine, as well as NorthPort and Phoenix Super LPG were eliminated from the playoff picture.

Seven players scored in double figures for Magnolia led by Jerick Ahanmisi's 19 points. The lopsided score also gave head coach Chito Victolero the chance to dig deep in his bench and rest the starters.

Magnolia encountered little opposition throughout the match except in the third quarter where Rain or Shine showed signs of life.

“They just need to settle down. Tendency naman ng lahat ng teams na medyo lamang ka ng malaki, you relax. We just needed to remind them how important ‘yung ginagawa namin. We need to do it consistently ‘yung depensa at execution sa offense,” said Victolero.

Santi Santillan had 17 points and Andrei Caracut added 12 points and 10 assists, but the lack of manpower was too much to overcome for the Elasto Painters.

The scores:

Magnolia 118 – Ahanmisi 19, Jalalon 16, Abueva 13, Sangalang 12, Barroca 12, Corpuz 11, Lee 11, Dionisio 8, Escoto 5, Wong 4, Brill 3, Dela Rosa 2, Zaldivar 2, Reavis 0, Laput 0.

Rain or Shine 87 – Santillan 17, Caracut 12, Asistio 12, Nieto 9, Torres 9, Mamuyac 8, Belga 7, Demusis 5, Ildefonso 5, Guinto 3.

Quarters: 31-21; 61-38; 87-64; 118-87.

