Dickie Bachmann says brief stay at Converge just ‘wasn’t a fit’

IT wasn’t meant to be.

Plain and simple, that’s how PBA 3x3 chairman Dickie Bachmann describes his short-lived stint as assistant team manager of Converge FiberXers.

Bachmann parted ways with the FiberXers last month in a decision which he said was mutual on both sides.

“I think both parties agreed that it wasn’t a fit. It wasn’t a fit for me, it wasn’t a fit also for Converge,” said the son of the late basketball great Kurt Bachmann.

Together with Bachmann, also leaving the franchise was coach Jeff Cariaso after calling the shots for the team for just a conference during the recently-concluded Philippine Cup, where Converge reached the playoffs but was eliminated early in the quarterfinals by TNT Tropang Giga.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Aldin Ayo has since taken over the coaching chores in what was to be the beginning of several changes the organization is implementing of late.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bachmann and Cariaso were part of the Alaska franchise that was bought by Converge lock, stock, and barrel by the end of the PBA Season 46.

But the partnership lasted less than half a year, before changes were undertaken by the new PBA member.

PHOTO: Converge Twitter Page

Watch Now

“You know after being with Mr. (Wilfred) Uytengsu for the past 25 years, hindi talaga fit,” said Bachmann without further elaborating.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Uytengsu is the former PBA chairman and national swimmer whose family owns the Alaska Milk Corporation.

Also no longer with Converge are deputy coaches Joe Silva and Monch Gavieres.

Alaska remnants PBA great Danny Ildefonso and Franco Atienza remain with the Converge coaching staff, which Ayo bolstered by tapping the services of his previous deputies like McJour Luib, JC Nuyles, and Joph Cleopas.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Just a few days ago, the FiberXers initiated their first trade under Ayo by sending Ben Adamos and rookie Kurt Lojera to Phoenix for the duo of Aljun Melecio and Kris Porter.

Converge is set to present its new coaching staff and players in a Zoom Media presser this Tuesday.

Brief as the partnership may be, Bachmann nonetheless was grateful to the entire Converge family.

“I wish Converge well. I thank sir Dennis Uy for absorbing the team, the coaching staff and some of the players. So I wish them well,” said Bachmann, who was recently named commissioner of the UAAP for Seasons 85 and 86.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Former NBA player Quincy Miller will reinforce the FiberXers in the coming Commissioner’s Cup.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.