Aldin Ayo’s first coaching duel vs idol Tim Cone reset to Nov. 30

ALDIN Ayo’s dream match with his idol Tim Cone will have to wait a while.

The PBA Commissioner’s Cup doubleheader that included the game between Barangay Ginebra and Converge, postponed due to Super Typhoon Karding, has been reset for a November 30 playdate at the Philsports Arena.

The twinbill that also features the NLEX-Meralco outing, will close out the elimination round.

That meant Ayo will have to wait a bit longer before finally facing the coach that he ranks atop his list of favorites.

“Of course coach Tim, winningest coach sa atin yan,” said Ayo in a recent appearance in SPIN Zoom In.

“Sa pagpili naman ng coach (na paborito) andun ka lagi sa resulta, and sobrang dami ng accomplishments niya, sobrang dami ng championships niya. Kaya siya yung nilu-look up ko na coach.”

The match-up was supposed to be held last Sept. 25 at the Mall of Asia Arena, but was postponed at the last minute after Karding battered Central Luzon.

It would have been the second game of the FiberXers and debut outing for the Kings.

Both teams currently sport an even 1-1 record.

