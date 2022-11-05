Streaking Converge shrugs off Miller ejection to cruise past NLEX

ANTIPOLO – Converge survived the ejection of Quincy Miller to defeat NLEX, 108-84, on Saturday to extend its winning streak to five in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Aljun Melecio led the all-Filipino attack of the FiberXers in the second half after Miller was slapped with a flagrant foul penalty one in the 1:18 mark of the second quarter. Miller already had a technical foul for using profane language in the first quarter, warranting the sent-off.

Melecio and company later fended off a late NLEX rally, as Converge continued its hot streak to rise to 6-2, tying Bay Area for second in the team standings.

Melecio scored a career-high 24 points for the FiberXers.

He also had 14 points in the final quarter.

But Converge coach Aldin Ayo also praised their defense particularly Jeron Teng and Kevin Racal, who limited NLEX import Earl Clark to 15 points in the contest.

“We have to give credit JT and K-Racs for neutralizing Clark. They took the responsibility to really stop him. The rest of the players, we stuck to our game plan especially on defense,” said Ayo.

Miller finished with 15 points before being ejected, while Teng had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the FiberXers, who took a 55-29 lead in the second. Justine Arana added 12 points and six rebounds.

NLEX fell to 3-4 to drop to its second consecutive defeat despite the 24-point effort of Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser, a career-high.

The Road Warriors came closest at 10, 80-70, but Melecio clustered baskets to pull away again.

The scores:

Converge 108 – Melecio 24, Miller 15, Teng 14, Arana 12, Tratter 9, Stockton 8, Ambohot 7, Ahanmisi 6, Ilagan 5, Murrell 3, DiGregorio 3, Racal 2.

NLEX 84 – Ganuelas-Rosser 24, Clark 15, Paniamogan 15, Alas 14, Rosales 8, Nieto 8, Chua 0, Miranda 0, Varilla 0, Fonacier 0.

Quarters: 34-17; 58-41; 80-60; 108-84.

