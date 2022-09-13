Ato Ular says he's indebted to Blackwater for big PBA break

FROM anonymity to being somebody, Ato Ular’s transformation came quick in his maiden conference in the PBA.

Will other teams, especially from the SMC and MVP groups, also be quick to make a run at the Blackwater rookie sensation?

A handful of fans on SPIN Zoom In asked Ular on his thoughts about the possibility of being “harvested” by teams from the two major blocs. He played down the notion, putting his sole focus on a Bossing team that took a chance on an unheralded rookie prospect like him.

Ato Ular on trade speculation

“Hindi ko naiisip yang mga ganyan,” Ular said. “Hindi ko din iniisip ma-trade kasi sobrang naging pasalamat ko sa Blackwater, nakita nila yung worth ko.”

“Kasi kung talangang may nakakita sa akin, kung nakita ako ng coaching staff ng ibang PBA teams, dapat kinuha na nila ako noon,” he added. “Kaya malaki pasasalamat ko sa Blackwater kasi sila yung nakakita ng worth ko.”

The 13th overall pick in the 2022 PBA Draft quickly repaid Blackwater’s faith, averaging a team-leading 14.2 points on 54-percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds in 27 minutes over 11 games to become the unlikely leader in the Rookie of the Year race.

Ular’s impressive performance has certainly sparked trade speculation from fans. And if that comes to reality, Ular wouldn’t mind playing for whichever team.

“Kahit saan namang team siguro. Hindi naman natin masasabi kung ma-trade. Kahit saang team. Basta lagi kong ipapakita yung best ko,” the former Letran workhorse said.

Fans even suggested his no-nonsense play fits the system of returning Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiao.

“Kung talagang ganun yung mangyayari, okay din kay coach Yeng,” Ular said. “Kasi kilala naman natin si coach Yeng na maging matapang ka sa loob, yung mga motivation niya sa mga player. ‘Di porket mapagalitan ka, eh mali mo na o matatakot ka na. Dapat pag pinapagalitan, the more na ginagalingan mo.”

Fans also speculated on a move to a fellow independent team in Converge, where he could be reunited with Letran recruiter Aldin Ayo.

“Siguro pag kukunin. Pag free agent talaga,” Ular said. “Pero kung papapirmahin naman ako ng Blackwater, Blackwater pipiliin ko. Loyal tayo sa mga nakakita ng worth natin.”

“Ganun akong tao. Tumatanaw ako ng utang na loob,” added the 27-year-old big man, who is in a two-year contract with the Bossing.

After all, Ular is right at home with Blackwater, thanks to coach Ariel Vanguardia’s family approach.

“Ganyan kami lagi sa Blackwater. Si coach Ariel para talagang tatay namin,” Ular said. “Talagang tinuturan kami. Mino-motivate kami araw-araw. Yun nga sinabi ko, hindi porket galit yung coach, galit na 'yan sa’yo. Talagang pinu-push ka lang niya hanggang saan yung kaya mo.”

