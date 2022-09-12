How Ato Ular persevered after getting cut from Letran

AS Renato “Ato” Ular sat on a spot at home and regaled with stories of his humble beginnings, an enlarged cheque of him winning P5,000 for being part of the PBA Season 47 Draft Combine mythical five was glued to the wall behind him.

“Sayang naman kasi kung itatapon, Memories din yan,” the Blackwater rookie sensation said with a smile as he pointed to his souvenir during his SPIN Zoom In appearance.

“Isa rin yan nakikita ko pag gising ko,” he added. “Pag nakikita ko yan, dapat may makuha pa akong award o kahit anuman, kaya nagsisipag din ako tuwing umaga.”

The 27-year-old Bossing big man is certainly bound for brighter things in the PBA after coming out of nowhere to lead the Rookie of the Year race so far, thanks to impressive averages of 14.2 points on 54-percent shooting and 8.4 rebounds in 27 minutes over 11 games in the Philippine Cup.

“Nagka-kumpiyansa rin talaga ako nung PBA draft combine,” Ular said. “Kaya ko naman pala sumabay sa mga may pangalan.”

Blackwater took a chance on the unheralded rookie prospect and made him its second-round pick and the 13th overall selection in this year’s PBA Draft. And Ular wasted no time proving his worth to coach Ariel Vanguardia, standing at the forefront of the Bossing attack that keyed the team’s best start in franchise history.

He immediately found a home at Blackwater.

But there was a time he bounced around in a journeyman collegiate career.

How Ato Ular started his basketball career

After leading Tarlac State University to a SCUAA (State Colleges and Universities Athletic Association) championship, the native of Sapang Maragul, Tarlac City drew attention from Arellano scout Nap Garcia, who recruited him to move to Legarda and play for then coach Jerry Codiñera. Ular, though, couldn’t crack the Chiefs’ NCAA roster and toiled in Team B for a year.

"Okay din sa Arellano," Ular said. "Si coach Jerry mismo nagtuturo sa mga big man doon. Marami din ako nakuha sa puwesto-puwesto."

Playing in a smaller college league, Ular caught the eye of then Letran coach Aldin Ayo, who asked him if he wanted to transfer to Intramuros.

Ular had second thoughts, until Ayo personally fetched him from the Arellano campus.

“Nung napapaisip ako hindi na lilipat, napalipat na ako kasi nandun na, sinundo na ako eh,” he said with a chuckle. “‘Ah, talagang gusto ako ng coach na ‘to siguro kasi sinundo na ako.’”

“Napaganda naman sa Letran,” he added. “Maayos yung mga tao, mga father. Maalaga.”

Ular’s start at Letran was far from smooth as he saw his recruiter Ayo leave for La Salle, then saw limited playing time under new coach Jeff Napa in his rookie year in 2016.

Ular got cut after the season.

“Naramdaman ko na yung ganung pakiramdam na hindi ma-line up, hindi magamit,” Ular sad. “Kailangan gumawa ako ng effort. Kung yung effort ko nandito lang, kailangan mas mataas pa para makita ng coaches na kaya ko talaga.”

That’s why he kept at it, doing extra work after seniors practice until the juniors’ team would begin its training. Squires coach Raymond Valenzona saw him and told him to try out for Marikina’s MPBL team where Valenzona was an assistant to Elvis Tolentino.

Ular wouldn’t mind the daily travel from his Intramuros dorm to Marikina for Shoemasters practice and back as he found a home in Marikina and with Tolentino, who treated him as family and even let him sleep in their house.

“Para sa kanila din kaya nag-PBA ako, kasi kung hindi ako tinulungan, wala siguro ako dito. Nakauwi na akong probinsya,” Ular said of his Marikina team.

“Dun ako nagpursigi ulit na kaya ko pa pala,” he added. “Dun nagsimula ma-build yung kumpiyansa ko hanggang madala ko na dito. Na wag susuko hangga’t may opportunity. I-grab mo lang ng i-grab. Kasi malay mo, sa isang opportunity, yun na pala yung magsisimula na magpapalit ng buhay mo.”

Still a scholar at Letran studying marketing management, Ular found his way back to the Knights when current coach Bonnie Tan saw him in a tuneup game between Letran and Marikina.

Ular repaid Tan’s faith as he was among the stalwarts on the Knights’ 2019 squad that ended San Beda’s three-year NCAA reign.

Ular was still eligible to play for another year, but the pandemic cut short his college career. But he doesn’t mind. Ular ended up right where he should be: as the steal of the 2022 PBA Draft.

“Iniisip ko na lahat ng nangyayari sa buhay, may reason,” Ular reflected. “Ilang beses naman na akong may pinagdaanan. Siguro kailangan ko pang mag-sipag. Laging ganun yung mindset ko sa buhay: kung hindi para sa’yo, hindi para sa’yo. Kung para sa’yo, sige, i-grab mo.”

