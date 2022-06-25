Ular makes early case as Rookie of the Year candidate with consistent play

ANTIPOLO – Ato Ular sustained his consistent play as the league’s leading scorer among rookies on Saturday in Blackwater’s historic victory over Terrafirma.

Ular was the top scorer with 17 points in the Bossing’s 107-70 win over the Dyip on Saturday, the biggest winning margin in franchise history.

The 13th overall pick in the recent PBA draft has raised his average to 13.25 points per game.

The second rounder said he is continuing to push himself even with a strong showing thus far this season.

“Hindi pa ako nakukuntento sa nilalaro ko. Pinu-push ko lagi sarili ko. Kapag maganda laro ko, dapat mas maganda pa sa susunod. Hinahanap ko pa ‘yung magandang laro,” said the 27-year-old Ular in an interview with reporters.

Ato Ular: Early Rookie of the Year candidate

During the interview, Blackwater teammate Rashawn McCarthy even shouted “Rookie of the Year” to the direction of Ular, obviously referring to his recent play in only his fourth game as a PBA player.

But Ular was quick to play it down.

“Hindi ko iniisip ‘yan,” said Ular. “Ang importante, manalo kami ng manalo.”

Ular’s team has been winning indeed as Blackwater recorded its first win streak since the Bossing won their second straight game at the expense of NLEX, 132-106, on June 8, 2019, the previous largest victory in the franchise.

Blackwater has moved up to a share of second place with a 3-1 win-loss record, half a game behind Barangay Ginebra (4-1), the only team the Bossing have lost thus far this conference.

Ular said the trust of Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia and his stints in other leagues have also hastened his development.

“Malaki ang tiwala ni coach. Sinusuklian ko lagi. Work hard dapat ako,” said the former Letran Knight.

“Naging malaking bagay sa akin,” said Ular, referring to his previous tour of duty with San Juan Knights. “Mama ‘yung nakakalaban namin. Talagang pinapa-depensa, opensa. Mapapalaban ka rin sa experience ng ex-pro sa ibang liga.”

With the focus on winning, Ular hopes that the trend continues for Blackwater, a team that has been looking to erase the stigma as cellardwellers in the PBA.

“Ineenjoy lang namin kasi si coach, gusto niya manalo kami, i-push kami sa pinakabest namin na laro. Tingin kasi ng ibang tao sa team namin, parang easy, panalo na ‘yun. Ngayon, paghahandaan na talaga kami,” said Ular.

