In-form Blackwater rips Terrafirma by 37 to start rare win streak

ANTIPOLO – Blackwater pulled off its first winning streak in three years, defeating Terrafirma, 107-70, for the franchise’s biggest victory in history on Saturday in the PBA Season 47 Philippine Cup at the Ynares Center.

The Bossing improved their record to 3-1 win-loss after defeating the Dyip by 37 points, the biggest winning margin franchise history surpassing the 132-106 win over NLEX last June 8, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Cup.

That 26-point victory was also the last time Blackwater had a winning streak of two games.

Blackwater’s lopsided win also marked the best start of the franchise in the Philippine Cup, according to PBA statistics chief Fidel Mangonon.

Six players scored in double figures with Ato Ular leading the Bossing with 16 points and JVee Casio pouring in 14 points in the contest.

James Sena, Barkley Ebona, and rookie Mark Dyke each had 11 markers for Blackwater in the lopsided win.

“We can’t celebrate too much because we know that every team has the capability to beat each other,” Blackwater coach Ariel Vanguardia, whose team continues to win as they wait for top pick Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser to heal from his finger injury.

Joshua Munzon added 17 points for Terrafirma, which dropped its fifth defeat.

The scores:

Blackwater 107 – Ular 16, Casio 14, Taha 12, Dyke 11, Ebona 11, Sena 11, Publico 7, Suerte 5, Amer 5, Ayonayon 5, Melton 4, Escoto 4, McCarthy 2.

Terrafirma 70 – Munzon 17, Gabayni 12, Tiongson 10, Camson 10, Gomez De Liano 9, Ramos 6, Cahilig 4, Calvo 2, Grospe 0, Tumalip 0, Enriquez 0, Mina 0, Balagasay 0.

Quarters: 18-18; 54-38; 76-54; 107-70.

