Tyrus Hill insists he had no axe to grind vs NLEX team that drafted him

TYRUS Hill definitely didn’t see the game on Thursday against NLEX as a revenge match. Drafted by NLEX seventh in the recent draft, Hill said he wasn’t able to spend a day with the Road Warriors after he was immediately shipped to Converge during the offseason.

Tyrus Hill on beating former team

Hill, though, played his best game thus far in the PBA against the team that drafted him, scoring 18 points in the FiberXers’ 112-108 win over NLEX.

“Not really because I never met any of them. I wasn’t really here for all that,” said Hill, when asked if he had something to prove in that game. “I just wanted to win this game for the team and for the fans and my family back home.”

“Maybe David has something to prove today,” said Hill in jest, referring to Murrell, who was also part of that offseason trade between NLEX and Converge.

Hill said he was out there to just help the FiberXers as they have been preparing all week long against NLEX, a crucial match with implications on their chances of making the quarterfinals.

“Tonight was pretty good. I was pretty locked in from Day One. Came into the game knowing that I need to help the team today. It was a big win for us. We prepared all week for this. We got to prepare for NorthPort too,” said Hill.

“My teammates, we did good in the second half. We stuck to the game plan and it showed on the court. We shared the ball, we worked hard, we talked on defense, and at the end of the day, that’s what it takes to win ballgames,” said Hill.

The former La Salle cager also put on a show, connecting on an alley-oop by RK Ilagan to score on a dunk with 8:07 left in the game that ballooned the Converge lead to 90-80.

“That’s my boy,” said Hill. “He knows it. I’m on his side. He just got to throw it up and I’m going to catch it. That’s the connection that we got.”

That was actually Hill’s second dunk off a pass by Ilagan this conference, but it was not something that they are not working together.

“That’s the connection this team has. Know your high-flyers and just throw it up,” said Hill.

