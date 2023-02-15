Arwind Santos set to come back as NorthPort's slump continues

ARWIND Santos is scheduled to return for NorthPort’s next game with the Batang Pier still on a slump in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

Arwind Santos injury update

Santos said in a brief conversation with reporters after NorthPort's 145-132 loss to San Miguel that he will suit up for the Batang Pier when they come out of their one-week break against Terrafirma next Wednesday, right on target for a mid-February return to the court.

Santos has not appeared on the court for four months or since NorthPort’s game against San Miguel last October 26 after undergoing a knee procedure to remove bone spurs.

The possible return of Santos in the next outing hopes to be a boost for the ballclub that has lost its first six games of the Governors’ Cup.

