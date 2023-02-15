Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Arwind Santos set to come back as NorthPort's slump continues

    by Reuben Terrado
    Just now
    Arwind Santos Chris Ross jersey exchange June Mar Fajardo
    Arwind Santos mingles with former teammates June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross.
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    ARWIND Santos is scheduled to return for NorthPort’s next game with the Batang Pier still on a slump in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup.

    Arwind Santos injury update

    Santos said in a brief conversation with reporters after NorthPort's 145-132 loss to San Miguel that he will suit up for the Batang Pier when they come out of their one-week break against Terrafirma next Wednesday, right on target for a mid-February return to the court.

    Santos has not appeared on the court for four months or since NorthPort’s game against San Miguel last October 26 after undergoing a knee procedure to remove bone spurs.

    The possible return of Santos in the next outing hopes to be a boost for the ballclub that has lost its first six games of the Governors’ Cup.

      Arwind Santos mingles with former teammates June Mar Fajardo and Chris Ross.
      PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

