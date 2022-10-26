Why fit-again Arwind Santos played limited minutes vs former team SMB

ANTIPOLO CITY – Arwind Santos now feels better and could have played longer minutes in NorthPort’s PBA Commissioner’s Cup game against San Miguel.

But he opted to take limited minutes on the court and allow incoming rookie wingman William Navarro to get a feel of the game right in his pro debut Wednesday night.

“Nag-usap kami ni coach Pido (Jarencio) and nag-suggest ako sa kanya na kung maaaring bigyan ng minutes si (Will) Navarro dahil nga first game niya sa team,” Santos said. “Siyempre rookie siya and unang laro niya. So maganda yung makalaro siya ng mahaba-haba.”

Navarro, the no. 2 overall pick by the Batang Pier franchise in last year’s special Gilas draft, made the most of the opportunity and finished with 14 points to lead all NorthPort local players in a 104-86 loss to the Beermen.

Santos suited up for just nine minutes and finished with three points and two rebounds.

But the former MVP did mention if he’s healthy and is not nursing any injuries.

The 41-year-old forward sat out NorthPort’s last game against Magnolia upon the advice of his doctor. It was the first time Santos in the last three years Santos didn’t play.

“Yun talaga sinabihan ako ng doctor ko na ipahinga ko muna yung tuhod ko,” he said. “Pero I’m all good now. Pinag-hahandaan ko na nga yung mga susunod na games namin.”

NorthPort fell below the .500 mark for the first time this conference at 3-4, but will have a long, eight-day break before plunging back to action on Nov. 4 against Rain or Shine.

