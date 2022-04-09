Why was Arvin Tolentino benched in Game 2? Cone responds

ARVIN Tolentino didn’t suit up for Barangay Ginebra in Game Two of the PBA Governors’ Cup finals on Friday night.

Why was Arvin Tolentino benched?

And it has nothing to do with the controversy that surrounded in the series opener of the championship series.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said Tolentino missing Game Two on Friday was purely a coaching decision, despite a decent performance on Wednesday.

Prior to Game Two, Tolentino and Meralco’s Raymar Jose escaped sanctions after they got involved in a controversy where they nearly got into a fight after first match of the best-of-seven series at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Tolentino and Jose, however, were given stern warnings from PBA commissioner Willie Marcial following a summon on Friday afternoon.

“No relation to the commotion. Just a coaches’ decision,” said Cone, when SPIN.ph inquired about why Tolentino missed Game Two won by Barangay Ginebra, 99-93.

It was the first DNP for Tolentino since the quarterfinal series against TNT this conference.

Tolentino had six points and two rebounds in 21 minutes in a starting role during Game One of the finals. The Gin Kings lost, 104-91.

Ginebra though bounced back with a 104-91 victory over Meralco in Game Two to even the series.

Game Three is on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

