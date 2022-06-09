Returning Arth dela Cruz reminds everyone what he's capable of when healthy

ANTIPOLO – Arth dela Cruz made a triumphant return from a nearly two-year lay-off from injury in NorthPort’s victory over Rain or Shine in its 2022 PBA Philippine Cup debut at the Ynares Center.

Arth dela Cruz on PBA comeback

Dela Cruz had 10 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 14 minutes of play in the 94-81 win - his first game since December 4, 2020 when he had three points in four minutes in Game Three of the Philippine Cup finals at the Clark bubble.

Since then, the 30-year-old Dela Cruz has been dealing with injuries, first in his Achilles heel in his left foot, then later, in his left hamstring. During that time, Dela Cruz was also traded from Ginebra to NorthPort in exchange for Sidney Onwubere last November.

The 6-foot-4 Dela Cruz has since fully recovered last month, and was fielded on Thursday, a moment that he cherishes.

“Masaya at nakakataas ng confidence. Nakabalik. Ang tagal-tagal din. Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Pido na hindi niya ako pine-pressure at hinahayaan niya akong laruin ‘yung totoo kong laro,” said Dela Cruz.

Even though he already saw action on Thursday, Dela Cruz said his minutes will still be restricted so as not to get re-injured, and head coach Pido Jarencio understands his situation.

“Galing lang tayo sa injuries kaya kahit papano, open communication kami. May mga araw na day-off from a long rest kaya hindi maiwasan ang sakit. Part of the job. Kailangan lang maglaro kasi ganun talaga. Medyo veteran na rin ako sa liga. Inaasahan din ako ng team ko,” said Dela Cruz.

Naturally, Dela Cruz said he also got anxious as he played his first game since the Clark bubble with Ginebra, but also started to get his rhythm back when he was on the floor already.

“Hindi naman nawala ‘yung kaba. Pero kapag naka-shoot na, naka-baba na, pinawisan na, babalik na ‘yun. Buong buhay mo, naglalaro ka na eh. Sanay ka na sa court. Nagpapractice ka naman. Babalik naman kumpiyansa mo,” said the former San Beda cager.

Looking ahead, Dela Cruz said the number of games he will play this conference will still depend on how he feels each game. He, however, is glad that his teammates are also on his side to help him stay healthy.

“Hindi kasi ‘yun biglang mababalik mo na laro mo eh. From a long layoff, ‘yun ang maganda na marami akong kapusisyon. Hindi ako sobrang pressured na kailangan ko maglaro this game. May mga veterans. Malaking bagay na dinadahan-dahan ako. Kinakausap naman ako ni coach Pido kung kaya ko ba, gusto mo ba. Maganda ‘yung pagbalik ko,” said Dela Cruz.

His appearance on Thursday is also proof that Dela Cruz can still deliver on the court to help his team win games.

“Actually, nakalimutan na ako. Maganda’t nakakabalik ako ng dahan dahan. Kaya nandito pa rin, nagtatrabaho,” said Dela Cruz.

