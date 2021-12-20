Appmasters keep bid alive for back-to-back PBA 3x3 titles

LIMITLESS Appmasters remained on track in its bid to make history in the PBA 3x3 tournament as it breezed through the knockout stage of Leg 6 on Monday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Brandon Rosser, Reymar Caduyac, Marvin Hayes, and Jorey Napoles enter the quarterfinals phase with a 3-1 slate after completing their Pool A assignments, their only loss coming at the hands of unbeaten group mate Platinum Karaoke, 16-11.

Despite the setback, the Appmasters are still on target to become the first team to win back-to-back leg titles after coming in as the second seed behind Platinum Karaoke.

Pioneer Pro Tibay secured the third ticket in Pool A with an even 2-2 card as Cavitex carried a 1-2 record but lost to Pioneer, 21-16.

The injury-laden Zamboanga Valientes are at the bottom of the group with no wins to show after forfeiting all of their games in the final leg of the maiden conference.

Meanwhile, San Miguel and Meralco emerged unbeaten through two games in their respective groups.

The Beermen turned back Purefoods TJ Titans, 22-16, and NorthPort, 21-16, for a 2-0 slate in Pool B as guard Jeff Manday both delivered the game-clinching baskets for the team.

The Bolts, who lead the overall team standings heading to the Dec 29 grand finals, whipped Barangay Ginebra, 21-11, and Terrafirma 21-18, to take the top spot in Pool C.

Meralco paraded RJ Deles and Maclean Sabellina in lieu of injured regulars Tonino Gonzaga and Joseph Sedurifa.

NorthPort and maiden leg champion TNT are currently tied at second spot in Pool B with similar 1-1 records, while occupying the bottom spot is Leg 4 winner Purefoods (0-2).

In Pool C, Terrafirma and Barangay Ginebra are tied at 1-1 each, while Leg 3 champion Sista Super Sealers are winless in two outings.

The top two teams in Pools B and C will progress outright to the knockout stage, while the third best team in each group dispute the eighth and remaining quarterfinals berth.

