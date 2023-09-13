Any chance JR Quinahan can still make it back to PBA?

FIVE months after his contract was terminated by NLEX for "multiple infractions in the Uniform Players Contract," J.R. Quinahan has yet to latch on to another team in the PBA.

And at age 39, with those miles on his knees, time may be running out for the 7th overall pick of the 2007 PBA Rookie Draft.

So what's next for the two-time PBA champion and four-time All-Star?

Not much on the PBA front, a source bared.

"Pag walang kukuha sa PBA, mag MPBL," another source, who requested anonymity, told SPIN.ph.

Among his infractions, which was detailed by NLEX following a thorough investigation. Quinahan was found to have participated in unsanctioned games outside of the PBA known as "Ligang Labas."

Quinahan was under contract with the Road Warriors until December 2025, a deal that was worth the allowed maximum of P420,000, per a SPIN.ph report.

His former coach at Rain or Shine and NLEX, Yeng Guiao, still sees a 'few more extra years left, for the Cebuano banger. Not just in the PBA.

"JR can still make a difference in the MPBL. He might have a few more extra years left," Guiao, who coached Quinahan during the Elasto Painters' memorable title run in 2011, told SPIN.ph on Wednesday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

