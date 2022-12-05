Andrei Caracut earns PBA Player of the Week citation

THERE were a lot of heroes for Rain or Shine in the knockout match against NLEX but Andrei Caracut shone the brightest.

The Elasto Painters completed the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal cast with a 110-100 victory over the Road Warriors on Sunday, with Caracut delivering a career-high performance. He was the unanimous choice as Cignal Play-PBA Press Corps Player of the Week for the period Nov. 30 to Dec. 4.

Caracut had 19 points on three triples to go with seven rebounds and three assists without a turnover in 25 minutes of play as the Elasto Painters clinched the eighth spot and arranged a quarterfinal duel against guest team and top seeded Bay Area Dragons.

The former La Salle sniper poured five of his total output in succession midway through the payoff period where Rain or Shine unloaded a 14-2 run to turn a deadlock at 87 to a sudden 101-89 cushion heading home.

Caracut, selected No. 23 overall in the 2021 draft, had six markers, two rebounds and three assists in Rain or Shine’s 90-106 loss to Magnolia that prevented the Elasto Painters from securing a quarterfinal spot outright.

In two games, the combo guard averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists to help the Elasto Painters barge into the playoffs.

Caracut was chosen over Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang and Barangay Ginebra’s LA Tenorio for the weekly honor being handed out by the men and women regularly covering the PBA beat.