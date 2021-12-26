Look who just tweeted his desire to play in the PBA

LOOK who expressed his desire to play in the PBA.

It's naturalized Filipino Andray Blatche, who in a strange Twitter post on Sunday wrote "I wanna come play" in reply to a video the PBA posted during one of its games.

The 35-year-old, who played for Gilas from 2014 to 2019, once played in the NBA with the Brooklyn Nets and the Washington Wizards.

He last played for Gilas Pilipinas in the 2019 Fiba World Cup in China and his last known stint in a league was with the Tianjin Gold Lions in 2019 in the Chinese Basketball Association.

The former NBA player's final stint with a Philippine side was with Mighty Sports, which he led to the championship in the Dubai International Basketball Championship in February 2020.

However, there are stumbling blocks on a PBA appearance for Blatche.

For one, naturalized players are still considered imports in the PBA, just like in the case of Marcus Douthit during his time as Air21 and Blackwater reinforcement in 2012 and 2015, respectively.

Blatche also stands 6-foot-11 and the only chance he could play in the PBA is if it implements an unlimited height limit in the import-flavored conference.

