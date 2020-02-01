Mighty saves best for last, dethrones Al Riyadi to complete Dubai sweep

DESTINY dawned on Mighty Sports Philippines as it dethroned Al Riyadi, 92-81, and captured the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship Sunday (Manila time) at Shabab Al Ahli Club.

The Philippine club made history and became the first non-Middle Eastern team to win the Dubai tilt.

Renaldo Balkman spearheaded the attack, unfurling 25 points and nine rebounds as Mighty completed a six-game romp to take the crown.

Andray Blatche provided support with his all-around performance of 21 points, 10 boards, four assists, and two steals, as Mikey Williams chimed in 13 points and three dimes.

It was the finest performance for the wards of coach Charles Tiu as they shot 56-percent from the field and went 9-of-22 (40-percent) from beyond the arc.

Mighty went on a huge third quarter blast, turning a slim 50-45 lead to a commanding 16-point advantage, capped off by a Jelan Kendrick triple with 5:08 left that made it a 61-45 game.

The lead further ballooned to 21 early in the fourth period, before Blatche, Thirdy Ravena, and McKenzie Moore put on the final touches in the triumph.

Moore came off the bench and poured 11 points and two rebounds, while fellow reinforcement Kendrick had 10 points, six boards, and two assists.

Ravena registered six points and two assists for Mighty, which is backed by Creative Pacific Group, Go for Gold, Oriental Group, Discovery Primea, and Gatorade in this tourney.

Michael Efevberha led Al Riyadi with 26 points and five rebounds in the bridesmaid finish.

Dwayne Jackson also scored 20 for the Lebanese club, as Ali Haidar had 14 points and seven boards.

The Scores:

MIGHTY SPORTS 92 -- Balkman 25, Blatche 21, Williams 13, Moore 11, Kendrick 10, Ravena 6, Malonzo 4, Go 2, Ju. Gomez de Liano 0, Belga 0.

AL RIYADI 81 -- Efevberha 26, Jackson 20, Haidar 14, Arakji 10, Bawji 6, Saoud 3, Mneimneh 2, Townes 0, Akl 0, Gyokchyan 0.

Quarters: 24-20, 46-42, 74-57, 92-81.