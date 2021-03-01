Alvin Pasaol ready to heed Paul Lee advice to shed extra weight

ALVIN Pasaol always knew that his weight will always be a topic of conversation among coaches and scouts, all the more now that he's vying to make it to the PBA.

Yet as effective as he was in putting that heft to good use, the 6-foot-2 forward knows that he needs to be in better shape to succeed as a professional player.

"Kailangan ko lang siguro pumayat talaga, mag-tone 'yung body ko. Kailangan ko yun for the PBA," he admitted to The Prospects Pod.

"Pero sa akin, wala namang problema kung anong playing weight ko basta maglalaro lang ako. Kung anong ibigay sa akin na role sa team, gagawin ko basta manalo lang sila."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His former coach at University of the East, Derrick Pumaren, constantly reminded him to shed unwanted fat and get in better shape since their days together in Recto.

Those words of advice from Pumaren, Pasaol said, were all geared towards preparing him for this trek to the PBA.

Continue reading below ↓

"Yun ang palaging sinasabi sa akin ni Manong, na wag masyadong complacent. Palagi niyang sinasabi sa akin na magpakundisyon ka kasi ganito, ganyan," he said on the advice given by Pumaren, who won two PBA championships with Sunkist in 1995.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Even other UE alumni gave him that same advice, said Pasaol who remembered another conversation he had with Paul Lee back in his collegiate days.

"Si Kuya Paul, pag offseason minsan pumupunta siya doon at nagpa-practice," he recalled of the Magnolia star.

PHOTO: @kieferravena on Twitter

Continue reading below ↓

"Binigyan niya ako ng advice na, 'Ganito, Vin. Iba sa PBA. Kailangan mong magpapayat.' Kasi yun nga yung usually problema sa akin eh, yung weight ko at hindi ko naman pinagkakaila yun. "Kung gusto nila magpapayat ako, edi magpapayat ako saka na lang ako maga-adjust sa kanila."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Pasaol assured everyone that he's doing everything to be prepared for the jump to the pro ranks.

"Totally, ginagawa ko naman for the upcoming draft para prepared na ako pagdating sa PBA," he said. "Yun na talaga yung mindset ko, na papunta na akong PBA at kailangan ko nang gawin lahat, kahit hindi na ako kumain ng manok."