Allen Durham back in Manila, but not for a Meralco comeback

THERE was an Allen Durham sighting in the PBA Governors' Cup on Friday when Meralco battled TNT at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

But before everyone gets ahead of the story, the three-time Best Import said he is in Manila for just a brief break from playing in a long season in the Japan B.League.

Durham plays for the Ryukyu Golden Kings, and with the B.League currently on an international break to give way to the February window of the FIBA World Cup qualifiers, the import made sure he hooks up with his former teammates at Meralco and spend some quality time in Manila.

“We had a little time off. Japan national team is all playing, so I just come back and see my guys since it’s been a long time,” said Durham, who watched the Bolts as they lost, 111-104 to the Tropang Giga.

“I’m just here relaxing, kind of letting my hair down a little bit.”

After the game, the 34-year-old native of Michigan, went to the Meralco dugout and exchanged pleasantries with the entire team, coach Norman Black and his staff, and import KJ McDaniels.

Incidentally, Durham and McDaniels went up against each other during the semifinals of the 2019 Governors’ Cup, where the Bolts beat the Tropang Giga (where McDaniels played back then) to advance in the finals against Barangay Ginebra.

“It was good. Being here for so long, you build brotherhood, not only guys with Meralco, but with guys from other teams,” he said. “Seeing all the guys was kind of good, kind of catching up with them and see how they’re doing.”

Coming over and playing in the league again is always a consideration for the brawny, 6-foot-6 import, who considers both the PBA and the Philippines his ‘second home.

But at the moment, he’s focused on playing out his season with the Golden Kings, runner-up to Utsunomiya Brex last year and currently running fourth in the team standings.

“I got some time of my contract in Japan. But PBA is like my second home, the Philippines is like my second home, so you’ll never know,” said the former Meralco import.

Durham will be flying back to Japan on Monday.