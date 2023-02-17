Hollis-Jefferson flirts with triple-double as streaking TNT holds off Meralco

TNT extended its win streak to five games, beating Meralco, 111-104, on Friday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson led a second-quarter attack to finish with a near triple-double of 34 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists for the Tropang GIGA, who stayed in first place with a 7-1 win-loss record with the longest winning run of the conference thus far.

Mikey Williams had 25 points, 10 in the third, as TNT led by as many as 22 points even as it also played most of the match without Roger Pogoy due to an injury.

Coming off a 40-point performance against Blackwater last Wednesday, Pogoy rolled his ankle in the second quarter, stepping on the foot of Chris Banchero while attempting to drive past him. Pogoy returned briefly but never returned when he sat out in the six-minute mark of the second.

TNT also weathered a late charge by Meralco, which slipped to an even 3-3 record with the defeat.

TNT coach Jojo Lastimosa said he was unfazed with Pogoy’s injury.

“I still have enough forces on our bench. Mikey has been a big help taking the scoring load off Roger. That was huge,” said Lastimosa as his team now gears up for their showdown against San Miguel on Sunday.

Calvin Oftana also came out firing with 19 points, 13 in the second half, while Jayson Castro had 16 points as TNT led, 84-62, in the third quarter.

KJ McDaniels had 26 points and 15 rebounds, while Aaron Black had 21 points for Meralco, which trailed big after leading, 11-4, early in the game.

The scores:

TNT 111 – Hollis-Jefferson 34, M. Williams 25, Oftana 19, Khobuntin 6, Montalbo 4, Pogoy 4, K. Williams 3, Chua 0, Varilla 0, Ganuelas-Rosser 0.

Meralco 104 – McDaniels 26, Black 21, Newsome 20, Banchero 11, Maliksi 11, Hodge 6, Quinto 4, Caram 2, Almazan 2, Pascual 1, Jose 0.

Quarters: 27-25; 56-42; 86-69; 111-104.