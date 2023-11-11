Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Allein Maliksi suffers broken nose in Meralco win over Blackwater

    Bolts' win over Bossing comes at a heavy price
    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    Allein Maliksi

    MERALCO has another player down with a broken nose.

    Allein Maliksi fractured his nose during the second quarter of the Bolts’ 91-84 win over Blackwater on Saturday in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup. A report by the TV broadcast said Maliksi was immediately rushed to a hospital for a CT scan.

    READ: Braimoh hits 40 again as Meralco beats Blackwater, stays unbeaten

    Maliksi is the second player who injured his nose following Bong Quinto, who has been playing with a mask to protect his face.

    “Second one. Bong broke his nose. Now, Allein broke his nose. I think it was incidental. Part of the game,” said Meralco coach Luigi Trillo.

      With the injury, Maliksi is now questionable to suit up for Meralco in its upcoming East Asia Super League (EASL) game where the Bolts travel to Okinawa, Japan to face Allen Durham and the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

      “It’s a pity because we are going to move to the EASL. We are leaving in a day or two,” said Trillo.

