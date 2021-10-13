Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Wed, Oct 13
    PBA

    Maliksi shows vintage shooting with career-high-tying 7 triples in Game 5

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Allein Maliksi Meralco vs Magnolia
    Allein Maliksi rises for a three-pointer over Aris Dionisio.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    ALLEIN Maliksi had to lead the way for someone who’s been there and done that.

    Allein Maliksi Game 5 stats

    The veteran gunner took charge for an embattled Meralco five and helped the team stay alive in its PBA Philippine Cup semis series against Magnolia following a 102-98 win Wednesday night at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

    Maliksi poured in nine straight points in a two-minute span as he outscored the entire Magnolia team to break a 90-all contest and put the Bolts in front for good, 99-93.

    He finished with a game-high 29 points on 7-of-8 shooting from three-point range to show the way for a young Meralco team whose majority of its players have yet to win a PBA title except for him, Raymond Almazan, and Reynel Hugnatan.

    “Do-or-die for us eh, kaya kailangan mag set ako ng good example sa mga teammates ko as a veteran for them,” said Maliksi, who won four championships while still with ironically, the Purefoods franchise, including as member of the 2014 grand slam team.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Allein Maliksi led Meralco in Game Five with 29 points.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Maliksi’s total output is a second career-best, but his highest in a Meralco uniform and also a playoffs career-high, according to PBA chief statistician Fidel Mangonon III.

    The seven three-pointers he made also equals his career-high.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But the job is far for over for the Bolts, who still trails the best-of-seven series, 3-2. Game 6 is set on Friday.

      Continue reading below ↓

      “Sabi ko lang sa mga teammates ko, one game at a time lang. And then no pressure, just give our best effort in the game,” said the 34-year-old Maliksi, a first round pick in the 2011 draft.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Allein Maliksi rises for a three-pointer over Aris Dionisio.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again