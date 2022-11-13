All eyes on Terrafirma Dyip after emerging PBA 3x3 top seed

IN its best start yet in the PBA 3x3 Second Conference Season 2, Terrafirma assumed the No. 1 seed heading to the Leg 2 playoffs following an upset of TNT in Saturday’s pool play.

The Dyip relied on Bryan Santos who fired 11 points in the 21-16 upset of the multi-titled Tropang Giga to take the top spot in Pool A with a 2-0 record.

Terrafirma earlier kicked off its campaign by edging Blackwater, 14-13, during the morning session at Robinsons Malabon.

The Dyip will face Barangay Ginebra in the knockout stage as the Kings emerged no. 2 in Pool C with an even 1-1 record.

Despite the stunner, the Tropang Giga (1-1) still made it to the quarterfinals behind their 21-18 win over the Black President. They take on Pool C topnotcher Pioneer Elastoseal (2-0), which defeated Barangay Ginebra (19-15) and San Miguel Beer (19-18).

In other quarterfinals pairing, Pool B topseed Platinum Karaoke (2-0) battles Pool D no. 2 Cavitex (1-1), while Pool D topnotcher J&T Express (2-0) goes up against Pool B second seed Purefoods TJ Titans.

Platinum scored victories over Meralco 3x3 (18-11) and Purefoods (15-12), while the Express were just as dominant after identical 21-17 wins over Cavitex and NorthPort.

Perennial playoffs fixture Meralco on the other hand, missed the quarterfinals for the second straight week after limping home with a 0-2 record in Pool B following losses to Platinum Karaoke and the Titans, 21-20.