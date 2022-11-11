Kim Aurin set to play for Ginebra 3x3 after Perpetual Help falling-out

FORMER University of Perpetual Help gunner Kim Aurin is taking his act to the PBA 3x3 after hooking up with Barangay Ginebra.

Kim Aurin in Ginebra 3x3

The 6-foot-2 Aurin has been lined up by the Kings for Leg 2 of the Second Conference Season 2 that starts on Saturday at Robinsons Malabon.

Aurin signing up with Ginebra meant he finally severed ties with the Altas after still playing for the school in the first half of the NCAA Season 98.

Three weeks ago, the Altas suspended Aurin for their game against defending champion Letran following what coach Mike Saguiguit referred to as a violation of team protocol.

The Altas lost the game, 74-59.

Apparently, the falling-out between the two parties became worse from then on.

The Altas have not officially released what the status of Aurin is with the team, but the fifth-year guard no longer played for the school ever since.

He last suited up for the Altas in a 71-52 loss to San Beda with 10 points last October 12 prior to the All Star break.