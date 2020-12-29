Chua says it's too early to talk about Slaughter return to Ginebra

BARANGAY Ginebra team governor Alfrancis Chua said it's too early to talk about Greg Slaughter's return to Barangay Ginebra from a self-imposed sabbatical.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the slotman offered apologies to Ginebra management, specifically San Miguel Corp. chief Ramon S. Ang and Chua, as he expressed a desire to rejoin the Gin Kings after sitting out the PBA bubble season.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Asked about Slaughter's statements, Chua, who is also sports director of SMC, said he has yet to talk to the Ginebra slotman or read his IG post.

"Really? That's good," Chua told CNN Philippines reporter Pauline Versoza when asked about the apology.

Slaughter took a break from the game at the end of his contract with Ginebra after the ballclub's conquest of the 2019 Governors Cup title. Chua was dragged into the issue amid talk that the big man wasn't offered a contract extension by Ginebra.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

On Tuesday, Slaughter offered an apology, saying "his communication with Ang and Chua didn't go as smoothly as I would've wanted."

Continue reading below ↓

Chua said: "There is no bad blood. I think he's mature enough to realize that what he did is wrong."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

However, the Ginebra team executive said he's been very busy with work lately to talk to Slaughter.

"I've been very busy with work the past few weeks and I am looking forward to just enjoying the holidays so hindi ko muna iniisip yan," the former Ginebra coach said.

Continue reading below ↓

"Maybe after the holidays, we can talk in person," Chua added.