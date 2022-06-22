Alfrancis Chua clears things up with Abueva: 'I think maaayos natin’

SAN Miguel Corp. sports director Alfrancis Chua has reined in the 'Beast' after his old self reared its ugly head again.

Chua said he has met with Calvin Abueva after the Magnolia star’s controversial ejection from Magnolia’s 89-84 win over Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup last Sunday.

Alfrancis Chua on Calvin Abueva

Abueva was thrown out with still nine minutes and 15 seconds left in the fourth quarter after picking up a second technical foul following a scuffle with Gin Kings guard Nards Pinto. But shortly after going to dugout, Abueva packed his things and headed out of the arena while the game was still ongoing, shouting “Japan, Japan!” and “Bye, PBA!” on his way out.

“I talked to him short, but naintindihan niya yung ibig sabihin ko: you better stop. Ganun lang,” Chua said after the PBA Press Corps Awards Night where he was named Executive of the Year for the second time.

“Kasi emotion ng tao yan eh,” he added of Abueva. “Pag frustrated tayo, hindi tayo makapag-isip ng tama. We cannot judge. Intindihin na lang muna natin tapos pag-usapan. Kung dapat parusahan, parusahan. Kung hindi naman, bakit hindi? It’s good for the team and good for him, especially him kasi pamilyado yung tao.”

While tightening the leash on the Beast, Chua is also trying to understand where Abueva is coming from.

“Alam mo, mayroong mga moments na ganun eh,” Chua explained “Sobra yung intensity ng game tapos lahat naman ng tao, parang singing contest yan eh, hindi pa natatapos yung kanta, pinababa ka, so siya siguro niya gusto matapos yung laro na manalo. But attitude-wise kung ano, raincheck. We’ve talked.”

Chua likewise jokingly played down Abueva threatening to leave the PBA for the Japan B.League.

“Mali yung pagkarinig. Ang sinasabi niya ‘Gapan, Gapan, Gapan!’ Ang lapit lang nun eh,” Chua said with a chuckle. “Papayagan yun. Pabibili pa ako ng delicacy dun. Ang sabi niya Gapan, hindi Japan. Okay lang yun.”

Turning serious, Chua believes everything will turn out fine with Abueva with constant guidance.

“Parang bata yan eh; ang bata, pag pinayagan mo maglakad, pinayagan mo mag-ganyan, okay yan. May gagawing laruan, kahit mabasag okay lang. Pag nasanay yun na marami ng binabasag, kahit sabihan mo yun, hindi na makikinig yun eh. So ngayon, kailangan mo lang paalalahanan: ‘Hoy, bawal yan. Hoy, masama yan.’ Reminders lang. I think maaayos natin,” he said.

